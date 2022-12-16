Sydney Thunder achieved an unfortunate record as they were bowled out for 15 runs by the Adelaide Strikers in the latest round of fixtures of the BBL 2022. Not only it is the lowest team total in BBL history, but it is also the lowest team total in senior men's T20 cricket. Not a record a team will be proud to retain. Sydney Thunder Bowled Out On 15 Runs, Lowest Total Ever In Senior Men's T20 Cricket

Sydney Thunder Scored Lowest Team Total in BBL History

