A shocking game between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League 2022-23 saw the Sydney Thunder getting wrapped up in 15 runs withing the powerplay while trying to chase down Adelaide Strikers' total of 140. This is the lowest total ever in the history of senior men's T20 cricket. An unfortunate record that was achieved by the Sydney Thunder. Rohit Sharma Meets Zimbabwe U-19 Team In Mumbai Cricket Association, Shares Experience (Watch Video).

Sydney Thunders Gets Wrapped Up in 15 Runs Against Adelaide Strikers

DO NOT SCRATCH YOUR EYES #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/dhmQucBxrn — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2022

