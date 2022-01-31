New Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants recently announced their name and now they are set to reveal their team logo. The franchise took to Twitter and posted a video showcasing various logos. The caption read, “watch out for this space…”. As per the video, the announcement will be made at 5 PM IST today (January 31, 2022).

See Their Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)