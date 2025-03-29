As Chennai host the WTT Contender 2025, Manav Thakkar continues the Indian challenge, as he qualifies for the men's singles semifinal by defeating Korean Lim Jonghoon 3-2 in the quarterfinal. With the win Manav created history as he became the first male singles player to enter a WTT Contender Event semifinal. Earlier, Manav defeated Andre Bertelsmeier of Germany 3-2 in the men’s singles pre-quarterfinal. Indian Table Tennis Legend Achanta Sharath Kamal Retires Following WTT Star Contender 2025 Exit in Chennai.

Manav Thakkar Creates History

BREAKING: Manav Thakkar creates HISTORY 🔥🔥🔥 He becomes 1st ever Indian male paddler to reach SEMIS of WTT Star Contender event. Manav stuns Olympic & World medalist Lim Jonghoon 3-2. #WTTChennai pic.twitter.com/oLXzyifrij — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)