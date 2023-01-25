South African bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen has been named the winner of the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022 award. Jansen had an outstanding year, especially in the red ball cricket. He Picked up 36 wickets in Tests at an average of 19.02. On top of that, Jansen also made a decent contribution with the bat. The 22-year-old speedster defeated Arshdeep Singh of India, Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan and Finn Allen of New Zealand on his way to the award. After shining in red ball cricket, Jansen also made his debut in T20I and ODI. Suryakumar Yadav Wins ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award.

Marco Jansen Wins ICC Emerging Men's Cricketer of the Year 2022 Award

Young South Africa pace sensation bags the ICC Men’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2022 award 🙌#ICCAwardshttps://t.co/Eto92cporS — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)