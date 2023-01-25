Suryakumar Yadav was named winner of the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year for his stellar performances in the shortest version of the game in 2022. The right-hander had a memorable 2022 in T20Is where he broke records and ended up with 1164 runs in 31 matches at an average of 46.56 and an impressive strike-rate of 187.43. He also hit 68 sixes in 2022, the most by any batter in T20Is. 'Hamari Bhabhi Kaisi Ho, Sara Bhabhi Jaisi Ho,' Spectators Tease Shubman Gill During IND vs NZ 3rd ODI 2023 in Indore (Watch Video).

Suryakumar Yadav Crowned ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year:

Presenting the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022 👀#ICCAwards — ICC (@ICC) January 25, 2023

