Mark Wood was absolutely sensational on his return to the Test team as he bagged a five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the Ashes 2023 3rd Test at Headingley in Leeds. Wood, known for his sheer pace, lived up to the same reputation as his fiery deliveries were too hot to handle for Australia. He dismissed Usman Khawaja (13) first up, sending the left-hander's stumps for a cartwheel before claiming the wickets of Alex Carey (8), Mitchell Starc (2), Pat Cummins (0) and Todd Murphy (13). He eventually finished with figures of 5/34. Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad Dismisses Steve Smith for Just 22 Runs on Latter’s 100th Test Appearance (Watch Video).

Fiery Delivery to Dismiss Usman Khawaja

It's full and straight and far too quick for Usman Khawaja 🌪️ Australia are 2 down and Mark Wood is on fire! 🔥 #EnglandCricket | #Ashes pic.twitter.com/y5MAB1rWxd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023

Dismissals of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins

Too hot to handle 🥵@MAWood33 steams in with two crucial blows and we bet you will watch it more than once 🤜🤛#SonySportsNetwork #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 #RivalsForever pic.twitter.com/DCn0dNS1Dg — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 6, 2023

Completing Five-Wicket Haul

𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 in the side. 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸 with FIVE wickets! Take a bow, Mark Wood 👏 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvAUS 🇦🇺 | @IGcom pic.twitter.com/nyb0Sibi1G — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2023

