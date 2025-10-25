Shubman Gill has had absolutely rotten luck when it comes to toss wins. Ever since he has become India National Cricket Team captain, first in Tests and then ODIs, toss wins have not come much his way. The 26-year-old, on October 25, lost yet another toss, this time in the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 in Sydney and with this, he has been at the losing end of all tosses in the India vs Australia ODI series. When asked by a reporter after the match if Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir had asked him to practice more for the toss, Shubman Gill gave an epic reply. "Mereko mera ghar wale bhi bol rahe hai kuch na kuch toss ke liye," (even my family members are saying something or the other about the toss). Did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Play Their Last International Match in Australia? Here’s What Hitman Said After Century in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

Shubman Gill's Epic Response on His Toss Losing Streak (Time Stamp: 6:14 to 6:23 Seconds)

