Did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play their last international match in Australia? There have been a number of speculations and even broadcasters, while on commentary, have referred to the IND vs AUS 2025 ODI series being Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's final appearance in international cricket Down Under. Speaking after the match, Rohit Sharma seemingly confirmed that the same. "I don't know if we will be coming back to Australia, but it was fun all these years that we played here. You know, a lot of good memories and bad memories, but I will take the cricket that I played here," the Hitman said while speaking to Ravi Shastri and Adam Gilchrist after the match. If this was their last match in Australia, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli sure did make the most of it. The Hitman hit his 33rd ODI century while Virat Kohli struck 74* as India beat Australia by nine wickets to take home a consolation win. When is Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's Next Match in International Cricket? Check Date and Time in IST When Ro-Ko Will Be Back in Action.

Rohit Sharma on If and Virat Kohli Have Played Their Last Match in Australia (Time Stamp (0:27 to 0:39 Seconds)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

