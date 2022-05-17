In an important game to keep their IPL 2022 playoff hopes alive, Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted a commendable score on the board. Led by a brilliant half-century from Rahul Tripathi, SRH have set a target of 194 runs for MI to chase.

𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸! Rahul Tripathi's stunning 76 and cameos from Priyam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38) power #SRH to a total of 193/6. 👏 👏#MumbaiIndians chase to begin shortly. 👍 👍 Scorecard - https://t.co/U2W5UAx6di #MIvSRH #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/PqEJk6Sg32 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)