Former West Indies cricketer, Michael Holding has announced retirement from commentary. Sachin Tendulkar took to social media to wish the legend for a wonderful career behind the mike.

Congratulations on a wonderful career in broadcasting, Michael Holding. Your voice will be missed by millions across the globe. I loved the way you put your point of view across, and found your opinions unbiased and balanced. Take care, stay healthy and enjoy your retirement. pic.twitter.com/MsYcZoPeat — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 16, 2021

