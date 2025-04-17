Mitchell Starc was awarded the Player of the Match for his sensational performance with the ball against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 16. The Delhi Capitals pacer produced a match-winning spell. During the match, Starc defended nine runs in the final over when Rajasthan was chasing 189 runs. Starc's brilliant final over helped Delhi to take the match in a super over. In the super over, the left-arm seamer conceded 11 runs. Delhi batters KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs chase down 12 runs as Delhi registered a memorable victory over the 2008 champions. Starc's crucial spell helped the Axar Patel-led side to register their first win at home in the IPL 2025. Delhi Capitals Beat Rajasthan Royals in Super Over Thriller in IPL 2025; KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, Tristan Stubbs' Star as Axar Patel and Co Defeat Inaugural Champions.

Mitchell Starc Delivers When It Matters the Most!

Fiery with the ball 🔥 Ice cool in his mind 🧊 For his clutch bowling performance under pressure, Mitchell Starc wins the Player of the Match award 🫡 Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/clW1BIQ7PT#TATAIPL | #DCvRR | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/cy9TqpbZjE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)