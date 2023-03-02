Mithali Raj showed her impressive dance moves as she and Gujarat Giants' players shook a leg to the Sri Lankan hit song Manike Mage Hithe. The former Indian captain, who is also the mentor of the franchise, is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer and the video of her dancing to the popular Sri Lankan song sung by Yohani has gone viral. The franchise shared the video of Mithali Raj's dance along with Gujarat Giants' players on social media as they wrote, "When you realise it's WPL Month!" WPL 2023 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Women's Premier League Inaugural Season.

Mithali Raj Dances to Manike Mage Hithe

