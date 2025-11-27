Deepti Sharma, a key all-rounder for the Indian women’s national cricket team and the Player of the Tournament at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, was snapped up by UP Warriorz for INR 3.2 crore at the auction. The bidding opened at INR 50 lakh, and Delhi Capitals made the first bid, which seemed destined to win. But UP Warriorz exercised their Right to Match (RTM) card, triggering a bidding war. Capitals raised their offer to INR 3.2 crore, only for the Warriorz to match it via RTM, thus reclaiming Deepti despite having released her before the auction. How to Watch WPL 2026 Mega Auction Free Live Streaming Online? Get Free Telecast Details of Player Bidding Event on Mobile and TV Channel Telecast.

UP Warriorz Sign Deepti Sharma

