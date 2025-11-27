A three-time finalist with Delhi Capitals and currently showcasing impressive form in the ongoing WBBL, Meg Lanning drew strong interest at the WPL 2025 auction. With an asking price of INR 50 lakh, Delhi Capitals opened the bidding, soon joined by UP Warriorz as both sides engaged in a rapid tussle. The bid quickly crossed INR 1 crore and briefly rested with Delhi, marking a substantial rise from her WPL 2023 contract of INR 1.1 crore. Capitals pushed the offer to INR 1.6 crore before the Warriorz countered with INR 1.7 crore. UP Warriorz eventually led the race at INR 1.9 crore, nearly doubling her previous winning bid, with Delhi appearing to step out of contention. Meg Lanning was finally secured by UP Warriorz for INR 1.9 crore. Deepti Sharma Retained by UP Warriorz for INR 3.2 Crore Using RTM Card at WPL 2025 Auction.

UP Warriorz Sign Meg Lanning

