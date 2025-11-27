A two-time title Women's Premier League winner with Mumbai Indians, Amelia Kerr drew strong interest at the WPL 2025 auction as UP Warriorz and MI locked into a fierce bidding contest. Starting with rapid raises, her price surged to INR 90 lakh before both teams drove the numbers higher, pushing the bid past INR 1.7 crore. Signed for INR 1 crore in WPL 2023, Kerr secured a massive jump in valuation this time, with the Mumbai Indians leading the race at INR 3 crore. As it stands, Amelia Kerr stays with MI-W for INR 3 crore, with the franchise not needing to use their RTM card. Meg Lanning Secured by UP Warriorz for INR 1.9 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction.

Mumbai Indians Sign Amelia Kerr

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Mumbai Indians). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)