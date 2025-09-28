The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has a new chairman, with former Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Mithun Manhas being officially elected as president. Manhas will take over BCCI leadership from former India and World Cup-winner Roger Binny, who resigned from his post. The decision was taken during BCCI's Annual General Meeting on September 28 in Mumbai, where former India players RP Singh and Pragyan Ohja were also named as new men's India national cricket team selectors, as per reports. While an official confirmation from BCCI remains pending, Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to social media and announced Manhas' election as BCCI chair. The 45-year-old has played 147 First-Class matches, scoring 9714 runs, which include 27 tons and 49 half-centuries, while also featuring in 55 IPL matches, scoring 514 runs. BCCI Announces Apollo Tyres As New Lead Sponsor of Indian Cricket Team, Replacing Dream11 in INR 579 Crore Deal

Mithun Manhas Elected As New BCCI President

A momentous occasion to celebrate! Mithun Manhas has been officially declared as the new President of the ‘Board of Control for Cricket in India’ #BCCI. What a providential Sunday for the erstwhile district of Doda, one of the remotest parts of Jammu & Kashmir, which incidentally… pic.twitter.com/I6PpEMtH2T — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 28, 2025

