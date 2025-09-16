Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced Apollo Tyres, a leader in the global tyre industry, as the new lead sponsor of the Indian team, succeeding Dream 11.

The sponsorship deal marks Apollo Tyres' first-ever foray into India cricket, a strategic move to align with a sport that resonates deeply with the nation.

The BCCI, in its statement, said that the "new partnership, secured after a rigorous bidding process, represents a substantial increase in sponsorship value, signifying the immense and growing commercial appeal of Indian cricket."

The agreement has been signed for two and a half years, concluding in March 2028. Under the terms of the deal, the Apollo Tyres logo will feature on the jerseys of the Indian men's and women's national teams across all formats.

"The arrival of Apollo Tyres as our new sponsor is a testament to the hard work and consistent performance of our teams. We are excited about this being Apollo's first major sponsorship in India cricket, which speaks volumes about the sport's unparalleled reach and influence. This is more than a commercial agreement; it's a partnership between two institutions that have earned the trust and respect of millions," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement released by the board.

"We are delighted to welcome Apollo Tyres as our new lead Sponsor. This is a momentous occasion, bringing together two of India's most powerful and enduring legacies: the unwavering spirit of Indian cricket and the pioneering legacy of Apollo Tyres. The competitive nature of the bidding process highlights the strong market confidence in the BCCI and the global brand of Team India. We are confident that this partnership will be a driving force for mutual growth and success." BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla added.

Apollo Tyres, known for its commitment to performance and safety, sees a natural synergy between its brand values and the attributes of a world-class cricket team. The company markets its products under its two global brands: Apollo and Vredestein, and its products are available in over 100 countries through a vast network of branded, exclusive and multi-product outlets.

"The BCCI's partnership with Apollo Tyres is a reflection of the strong and consistent performance of Team India. We are excited to embark on this new journey with a partner that shares our passion for excellence. We extend our warmest welcome to Apollo Tyres and look forward to a long and fruitful association," BCCI Joint Secretary Rohan Gauns Dessai said.

"This partnership is a testament to the immense value and global appeal of Indian cricket. Apollo Tyres' commitment to innovation and its forward-thinking approach perfectly aligns with our vision for the future of the game. We are confident that this collaboration will be a huge success and will help us continue to grow the sport both in India and around the world," BCCI Treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia added.

Neeraj Kanwar, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Apollo Tyres Ltd expressed his delight and said, "Cricket's unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the National Team Lead Sponsor of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust, and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sport at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide." (ANI)

