Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi could not resist but poke fun at himself before addressing a press conference after Afghanistan defeated Scotland by 130 runs in a T20 World Cup 2021 clash on Monday, October 25. He saw the reporters seated before him and said, "Sabse mushkil kaam hai bhai yeh."

