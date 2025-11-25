India and Sri Lanka are all set to jointly host the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The ICC T20 World Cup is all set to commence on February 07. Ahead of that, on November 25, 2025, the ICC T20 World Cup 2025 schedule was announced. India was drafted in the same group as Pakistan and the arch-rivals are set to clash on February 15. The tournament will kick-off with Pakistan taking on Netherlands at Colombo. The final will be hosted by Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. One of the semifinals will be played in Mumbai while the other will be hosted by Kolkata depending on the qualification status of Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma Appointed As ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Brand Ambassador; Star Indian Cricketer Becomes First Active Player to Receive Honour.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced

The schedule for ICC Men’s @T20WorldCup 2026 is here! 📅 The matches and groups were unveiled at a gala event in Mumbai led by ICC Chairman @JayShah, and with new tournament ambassador @ImRo45 and Indian team captains @surya_14kumar and Harmanpreet Kaur in attendance. ✍️:… pic.twitter.com/FlAbAvFO6I — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 25, 2025

