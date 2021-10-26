Mohammed Shami, who has been attacked on social media following India's loss to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 match, has now received support from IPL franchise Mumbai Indians. The franchise took to Twitter to share a tweet where they wrote, "We cheered for all the 355 wickets you have taken so far and will continue to back you. Keep going, Shami Bhai."

See their tweet here:

You took the field 1️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ times in 🇮🇳 colours and made us proud every single time. We cheered for all the 355 wickets you have taken so far and will continue to back you. Keep going, Shami Bhai 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #TeamIndia @MdShami11 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/McGK1rTAAT — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 26, 2021

