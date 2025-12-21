Things got heated up during the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2025 match at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai. Pakistan batted first in the game and riding on the century of Sameer Minhas, they posted a daunting target of 347/8 on the board. Chasing it, India lost their star opener Ayush Mhatre first and then Ali Raza dismissed Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Suryavanshi next. After dismissing Suryavanshi, Raza gave him a send-off and celebrated aggressively. This irked Suryavanshi, who then confronted Raza engaging in an angry exchange and also gestured at his feet. Ayush Mhatre Engages in Angry Exchange With Ali Raza After Pakistan Pacer Gives Him A Send-Off During IND vs PAK U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ali Raza Engage in Heated Exchange

Lafda between Vaibhav Suryawanshi and Ali Raza, Suryavanshi showing ali raza and porkies their right place.🤣🔥 #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/pspUjd50jD — U’ (@toxify_vkf) December 21, 2025

