India U-19 found themselves in a spot of bother during the India vs Pakistan U-19 Asia Cup 2025 final. They won the toss and chose to bowl and taking the opportunity, Pakistan played some brilliant cricket and posted a total of 347/8 on the board. Chasing it, India tried to catch up to the pace but lost their captain Ayush Mhatre quickly. Mhatre tried to drive Ali Raza over mid-off, but failed to clear the fielder. As he was leaving, Raza gave Mhatre an aggressive send-off, which made Mhatre to come back and the duo got engaged into an angry exchange. Sameer Minhas's 172 Helps Pakistan Score Mammoth 347 for 8 in IND vs PAK Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final.

Ayush Mhatre Engages in Angry Exchange With Ali Raza

