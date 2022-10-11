Mohammed Shami has reportedly cleared his fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is set to travel to Australia with the other reserve players for the T20 World Cup 2022. Shami, who recovered from COVID-19 and has been out of action for a while has been tipped as a favourite to be announced as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's squad. Bumrah was earlier ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 with an injury and his replacement would be officially named in the coming days.

Mohammed Shami Clears Fitness Test:

BREAKING: Mohammed Shami clears fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru. He will travel to Australia with Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Siraj. India set to name Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in coming days#T20WorldCup @RevSportz @BoriaMajumdar — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) October 11, 2022

