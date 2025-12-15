Star Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj met singer AP Dhillon during One Tour of India concert in Pune on December 14. Siraj was present in the crowd as an audience but Dhillon spotted him and gave him a shoutout. AP Dhillon met Siraj personally after the concert was over and he shared a few pictures with him on social media. In the pictures, Siraj and Dhillon acknowledged how similar were looking and recreated the 'Spider-Man pointing meme' which is very popular on social media. Fans loved them using meme reference and made the post viral on social media. Lionel Messi Meets Jay Shah: ICC Chairperson Hands Star Footballer Team India's No 10 Jersey During Inter Miami Star's GOAT Tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mohammed Siraj and AP Dhillon Recreate the 'Spider-Man Pointing Meme'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AP DHILLON (@apdhillon)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)