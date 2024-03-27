The SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match ended up being a match which proved to break to a flurry of records. A total of 523 runs were hit throughout the match which proved the first match in the history of the tournament. The previous one was the CSK vs RR match in IPL 2010 in which a total of 469 runs were hit. SunRisers were able to achieve a 31-run victory over the Mumbai Indians which was their first in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beats Mumbai Indians by 31 Runs in IPL 2024: Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head's Heroics Help SRH Achieve Dominant Victory Against MI in Record-Breaking Encounter

SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match Produces Most Runs in The History of The Tournament

First ever IPL match with 500+ runs scored! Previous highest - 469 between CSK & RR in 2010. #SRHvMI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) March 27, 2024

