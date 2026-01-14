Indian batting sensation Abhishek Sharma celebrated the festival of Makar Sankranti alongside global Punjabi music icon AP Dhillon. The duo, both hailing from Punjab, were seen enjoying the winter sunshine and participating in the traditional ritual of kite flying as shared by Sharma on his social media handle. Photos shared by the cricketer showed the pair posing with large, vibrant kites before taking to the rooftop for friendly kite battles. Known as Makar Sankranti in most of India and celebrated as Lohri in Punjab, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. Female User Shares Screenshot of Alleged Chat With Abhishek Sharma Amid 'IPL Player Expose' Instagram Reel Trend.

Abhishek Sharma Celebrates Makar Sankranti

Happy Makar Sankranti to all. Time to enjoy the sunshine, fly some kites and celebrate the simple joys🪁 pic.twitter.com/GrHe3DrMlG — Abhishek Sharma (@OfficialAbhi04) January 14, 2026

