The SRH vs MI IPL 2024 match proved out to be a record-breaking encounter wherein the SunRisers Hyderabad batsmen put up a batting havoc in Hyderabad. SunRisers achieved a total of 277/3 in their first innings which was the highest ever in the history of the tournament. SRH broke the record of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in the IPL 2013. Mumbai Indians put up an interesting chase while batting in the second innings, however at last the target proved to be too much for the visitors. MI ended up scoring 246/5 and lost the match by 31 runs. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Sunrisers Hyderabad Move to Third Position With 31-Run Victory Over Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super King Stay On Top

SRH Pull Off a Record Win in SRH vs MI IPL 2024 Match

A cracking contest finally comes to an end 😅#SRHvMI — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 27, 2024

