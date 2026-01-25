India opener Abhishek Sharma produced a masterclass in power-hitting as he struck the second-fastest half-century for India in T20 International history. Chasing a modest target of 154 in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026 in Guwahati, the young left-hander reached his fifty in just 14 deliveries, which included fours sixes, and five fours. The fastest T20I fifty for India in men's cricket is held by Sharma's mentor and former legend Yuvraj Singh, who scored a half-century off 12 balls in a T20 World Cup 2007 match. Hardik Pandya Catch Video: Watch Indian All-Rounder Take Stunning Catch To Dismiss Devon Conway During IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2026.

Abhishek Sharma Achieves Milestone

FIFTY off just 14 deliveries 🤯 Second-fastest T20I fifty ever by an Indian in Men's Cricket 🫡🫡 Abhishek Sharma on a roll 🔥 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/YzRfqi0li2#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank ️ pic.twitter.com/HnIVrRCC26 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2026

