The iconic duo of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina provided the most talked-about moment of the weekend during Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) 'Roar 26' event. Held at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, the event, celebrating the team’s legacy campaign, reunited Thalla and Chinna Thalla, who shared an emotional embrace upon meeting each other, and then proceeded to talk, a moment that has since gone viral across social media platforms after being shared by the CSK. For many fans, the sight of the two together again served as a poignant reminder of the franchise’s 'Golden Era.' Dasun Shanaka Set To Replace Injured Sam Curran In Rajasthan Royals Squad For IPL 2026.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina Reunite

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