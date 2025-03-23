MS Dhoni appreciated Vignesh Puthur's special performance after the young spinner sparkled on his IPL debut, during the CSK vs MI match in IPL 2025 on March 23. The young Kerala spinner was introduced as the Impact Player by Mumbai Indians in the second innings and he surprised one and all with a three-wicket haul, with his victims being CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53), Shivam Dube (9) and Deepak Hooda (3). After the match was over, MS Dhoni was seen chatting with the youngster and also giving him a pat on his shoulders while walking off. The video of this went viral on social media. Vignesh Puthur Quick Facts: Here's All You Need To Know About Mumbai Indians' 24-Year-Old Spinner in IPL 2025.

MS Dhoni Appreciates Vignesh Puthur for His Memorable IPL Debut

