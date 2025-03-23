The IPL is often referred to as a platform where talent meets opportunity and over the years, there have been several young stars who have made use of the opportunity to showcase their talent in front of the world. Add Vignesh Puthur's name to that list. The Kerala spinner was a surprise pick as Impact Player for Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings but has impressed one and all with a three-wicket haul in the match. The 24-year-old spinner got the big wicket of Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (53) and it was followed by the dismissals of the dangerous Shivam Dube (9) and Deepak Hooda (3). But who is Vignesh Puthur? In this article, we shall take a look at just that. MS Dhoni Pulls Off Lightning-Fast Stumping To Dismiss Suryakumar Yadav During CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Vignesh Puthur Dismisses Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube On IPL Debut

Vignesh Puthur was among the two players from Kerala to find a team at the IPL 2025 auction and he surely has made an impact on his debut in the premier T20 competition. Mumbai Indians signed the young leg-spinner for Rs 30 lakh in the accelerated round of the IPL 2025 auction and after this superb performance, opposition teams will surely keep an eye on him while preparing to face the five-time champions. Mumbai Indians Anthem For IPL 2025: Captain Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Spirit Coach Jackie Shroff, Srushti Tawade Feature in Music Video of MI Ahead of Indian Premier League Season.

Vignesh Puthur Quick Facts

#Vignesh Puthur is a left-arm wrist spinner and was born on March 2, 2001 in Mallapuram, Kerala

#He has played for Kerala at the U-14 and U-19 levels and is yet to represent the Kerala senior team yet.

#Vignesh Puthur grabbed the attention of the Mumbai Indians' scouts while playing for Alleppey Ripples in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL)

#He was called up for Mumbai Indians trials where he got to bowl to Hardik Pandya

After a memorable start to his IPL career, young Vignesh Puthur will hope to make it a memorable one with more opportunities set to follow in the competition. A report in The Hindu states that Vignesh Puthur has Kuldeep Yadav as his idol and with such a performance on IPL debut, he surely is on the right track to become a find of the competition.

