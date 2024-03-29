MS Dhoni arrived in Visakhapatnam ahead of Chennai Super Kings' next match against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam. The 42-year-old has been attracting attention even when he is not captaining CSK this season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad leading the side. A video of Dhoni arriving in Vizag has gone viral with fans surrounding him in numbers, looking for some pictures. Dhoni was, however, guarded by the security as he made his way out of the airport. CSK take on Delhi Capitals on March 31.‘There’s a New Captain’ MS Dhoni Responds After Anchor Asks Rachin Ravindra About Former CSK Skipper’s Reaction After He Dropped Catch in IPL 2024 Match vs Gujarat Titans (Watch Video).

MS Dhoni Arrives in Vizag

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIZAG INSIGHT (@vizaginsight)

