MS Dhoni came up with a cheeky response after Rachin Ravindra was asked about the former's reaction to a dropped catch. Dhoni, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and CSK's new recruit Rachin Ravindra, were attending an event where the anchor asked the New Zealand star about Dhoni's reaction when he dropped a catch of Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore in their last match. As Rachin was about to answer, Dhoni, seated next to him, said, "There's a new captain," and went on to add that he isn't someone who reacts a lot when it comes to newcomers. CSK, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, have won both their matches so far. Fans Spotted Watching CSK's IPL 2024 Match from Chepauk Railway Station, Video Goes Viral.

MS Dhoni Makes 'There's a New Captain' Comment During Event

"I don't react a lot on the missed catches especially when the guy is having a debut and I feel Rutu is quite same just like me"💫🦁💛 ~MS Dhoni #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/0VMu3nNLkY — Hustler (@HustlerCSK) March 28, 2024

