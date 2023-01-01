MS Dhoni and his daughter Ziva had a special start to the New Year and it is an adorable one! In a video shared by his wife Sakshi Singh on Instagram, the former India captain was seen holding Ziva in his arms as the two of them stared at the night sky which had become a canvas for a dazzling display of fireworks. Fittingly, she put Coldplay's hit number, 'Sky Full of Stars' as background music for the video. The two adorably stared at the sky while ringing in the new year with happiness and smiles! Rishabh Pant to Suryakumar Yadav: BCCI Releases List Of Best India Players Of 2022 in All Three Formats.

