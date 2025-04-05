Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni was greeted with a thunderous reception from fans in Chennai after he walked out to bat while chasing 184 runs against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrived at the crease after veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed by Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the 11th over of the match. Earlier, MS Dhoni's parents and wife, Sakshi, were spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Since then, fans have speculated about Dhoni's retirement from the IPL. MS Dhoni To Retire After CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Senior Cricketer’s Parents, Wife Sakshi Spotted at MA Chidambaram Amid His Retirement Speculations (See Pics).

Chennai Crowds Erupt After MS Dhoni's Arrival at Crease!

#MSDhoni, the Thala, walks into his Chepauk Den and the crowd makes DHO-NOISE! Can he finish it off in style for #CSK tonight with his parents cheering for him? Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/4Kn2OwL1UW#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvDC, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi… pic.twitter.com/1TkzYloNwL — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

