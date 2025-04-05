Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's parents and wife, Sakshi Dhoni, were spotted at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai during the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday. Dhoni's parents and wife's arrival at the stadium has sparked speculations about the great cricketer's retirement after the conclusion of the CSK vs DC IPL 2025 match. The 43-year-old has amassed more than 5000 runs in 260-plus IPL matches. The keeper-batter has smashed 24 half-centuries until now. MS Dhoni To Announce Retirement After CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match? Fans Speculate After Legendary Wicketkeeper-Batter's Parents Arrive at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MS Dhoni's Parents, Wife Sakshi Spotted During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

