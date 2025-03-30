Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) explosive batter Aniket Verma slammed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) half-century during the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2025 edition. The 23-year-old played a fantastic knock of 74 runs off 41 balls, including five fours and six sixes. His blistering innings helped the Sunrisers to post 163 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad shared a video on their social handle, where Aniket Verma revealed his hobby. The rising sensation said, "Mujhe sixes maarna pasand hai." The video has now gone viral on social media. Aniket Verma Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need To Know About Sunrisers Hyderabad Explosive Batter Who Scored His Maiden Half-Century in IPL During DC vs SRH Match.

Aniket Verma Reveals His Hobby

