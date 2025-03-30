Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are among the best teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Pat Cummins-led side has an explosive batting attack, followed by some premium bowlers. Rising sensation Aniket Verma made his debut for the Hyderabad-based franchise in the IPL 2025 match against the 2008 champions Rajasthan Royals. Aniket didn't get a chance to do much, as he made seven runs off three balls. The right-handed batter showcased his potential with the bat during the match against Lucknow Super Giants. Verma played a quick-fire knock of 36 runs off 13 deliveries with five huge sixes. Mitchell Starc Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Delhi Capitals' Pacer Dismisses Travis Head, Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Aniket Verma levelled up his game during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals. The star cricketer hammered his maiden half-century in the prestigious tournament. Verma was the top scorer with the bat for his side. The explosive hitter blasted 74 runs off 41 deliveries with the help of 11 boundaries. In this article, take a look at some of the interesting and quick facts about the Sunrisers Hyderabad hard hitter Aniket Verma.

Aniket Verma Quick Facts

Aniket Verma was born in Jhasni, Uttar Pradesh, on February 5, 2002.

Aniket Verma is a middle-order batter who is known for his aggressive batting against pace and spin.

Aniket Verma's mother died when he was only three years old. He was brought to Bhopal by his father.

The youngster's uncle, Amit Verma, played a vital role in his cricket journey. His uncle inducted him into a cricket academy, despite not being financially strong.

Playing forthe Faith Cricket Club in U22 Division cricket in 2022, Verma smashed 407 runs off 357 balls against Chambal Division.

The 23-year-old had not played a single game at senior representative level when he was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025 mega auction for INR 30 lakh.

The rising sensation slammed an unbeaten 101 off 75 balls for Madhya Pradesh against Karnataka in the Under-23 one-day tournament in December 2024. Travis Head Wicket Video: Watch Mitchell Starc Dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad Star During DC vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Aniket Verma has also represented Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League in June 2024. He amassed 244 runs in five innings at a booming strike rate of 205.

Aniket Verma slammed his maiden Indian Premier League half-century during the match against Delhi Capitals in the 2025 edition.

Aniket Verma looked promising as a batter for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025. He can score quick runs in the middle order. The 23-year-old can play spin and pace, which adds a huge advantage to any team he is representing. If he continues to make a stellar rise in short format, then he might earn a national call-up for the India National Cricket Team in the T20I side.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)