The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians secured their first victory in the Women's Premier League 2025 season. The 2023 champions defeated Gujarat Giants by five wickets at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday. Talking about the match, Gujarat Giants were all out for 120 runs after Harleen Deol top-scored with 32 runs. With the ball, Nat Sciver-Brunt bagged two wickets, and Hayley Mathews took a three-wicket haul. While chasing 121 runs, Nat Sciver-Brunt played a match-winning knock of 57 runs off 39, including 11 fours. Brunt's impressive half-century guided Mumbai Indians to a comfortable victory. WPL 2025 Orange Cap List Updated: Smriti Mandhana in Second Place After Stellar 81 vs DC, Ashleigh Gardner Continues to Top Standings.

Mumbai Indians Register Their First Win in WPL 2025 Tournament

