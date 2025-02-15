The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 commenced with two blockbuster games which saw dominating batting performances, crafty bowling, solid fielding and one that attracts fan to the stadiums, nail-biting thrilling moments. Ashleigh Gardner was at her destructive best in the first match, scoring a 79-run innings in only 37 deliveries. Richa Ghosh also played a power-packed knock of 64 runs in the same match. Although all-round batting was in display from Nat Sciver-Brunt in the second match for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals as she scored 80 runs off only 59 deliveries. Sciver-Brunt is currently leading the table for the Orange Cap in the WPL 2025. Fans can check the list of cricketers who are leading in the list of highest run getters below. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

The Women's Premier League (WPL) kicked off in 2023 and opened a platform for both experienced and young cricketers from India to showcase their talent on the biggest of stages. Women's cricket in India has been on the rise for the last few years and the cricketers were searching for opportunities where they could display their skills and make their way upto Team India. WPL has provided that and in three years it has grown in stature by leaps and bounds. Entering the WPL 2025, the competition is much bigger when it started in 2023 and has much in store in it going into the third season.

WPL 2025 Orange Cap

Pos Player Matches Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 1 Natalie Sciver-Brunt 1 80 80 135.59 1 2 Ashleigh Gardner 1 79 79 213.51 1 3 Richa Ghosh 1 64 64 57 237.04 1 4 Ellyse Perry 1 57 57 56 167.65 1 5 Beth Mooney 1 56 56 42 133.33 1

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the winners of the inaugural two editions of the Women's Premier League (WPL). In the inaugural edition of the WPL, the orange cap was won by former Australian captain Meg Lanning for scoring 345 runs. In the second season, RCB-W's road to championship was led by Ellyse Perry who scored 347 runs in the season and won the orange cap.

