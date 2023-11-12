The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is nearing its end. Mumbai Indians took to X, formerly Twitter, and asked fans to predict 'India's Player of the Tournament' However, in the poster or the image MI used, it left out Virat Kohli. Something that the fans were quick to notice. MI used six players- Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Shubman Gill in the poster. Interestingly, Kohli is India's top run-scorer in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and is third on the list of most runs in the tournament. Here's how fans reacted to Kohli's 'absence' from MI's poster. Virat Kohli Arrives for Team India’s Diwali Celebration With Wife Anushka Sharma, Video Goes Viral.

Agenda?

No way the admin chose to remove Virat Kohli watching how he's getting hyped by Star Sports today and then people say MI isn't agenda peddler 😭 — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) November 11, 2023

Where Are Others?

Where is Jadeja, Siraj, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav?? Don't be hypocrite you shameless admin. — Tasneem Hanif 🇮🇳 (@TasneemKhatai) November 11, 2023

Official Handle?

No way this is the official handle of Mumbai Indians 😬😬.. — 𝐊𝐈𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐀𝐂𝐀𝐃𝐄𝐌𝐘 (@KirketAcademy) November 11, 2023

Not Holding Back!

Virat is only possible Indian player to get player of the tournament,,but MI franchise and their fans always have hatred against him..worst franchise ever.. And always remember virat>>>>Rohit Shama + Whole MI including Mukesh Ambani — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) November 11, 2023

Virat Kohli!

Virat Kohli,I don't know what's your problem with him — Changing India (@changing_india_) November 11, 2023

