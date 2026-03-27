Punjab Kings’ batter Musheer Khan has gone viral after a video showcased his vocal talents during the franchise's pre-season training camp. The youngster amused teammates by mimicking the high-pitched sound of a Formula 1 car engine using beatboxing techniques. In the footage shared by the franchise, Musheer’s accurate F1 sound effects drew laughter from fellow teammates, including Mitchell Owen. This display of personality has endeared Musheer to fans online. The team is currently finalising preparations for their opening fixture against the Rajasthan Royals. Dog Turns Pitch Invader During Delhi Capitals Practice Match As Abhishek Porel Playfully Guides Animal Out Of Ground (Watch Video).

Musheer Khan Turns Beat Boxer

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