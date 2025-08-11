In a historic achievement, India's Namrata Batra has confirmed the country's first-ever Wushu medal in the World Games after she defeated the Philippines' Krizan Faith Collado 2-0 in the semi-final to reach the grand finale of the women's sanda 52 kg event at the 2025 edition in Chengdu on Monday, August 11. With this win, Indian star Namrata Batra will take home at least a silver medal, and she will now compete for the gold on Tuesday. Namrata also became India’s first female individual medallist at the World Games since 1989. The 2025 edition also marks the first time since 1989 that India has secured two medals at a single World Games. Earlier, Rishabh Yadav had become India's first individual to clinch a medal at the ongoing World Games 2025. Rishabh secured bronze in the men's compound archery event. World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated and List of Indian Winners: Check Country Wise Standings With Gold, Bronze and Silver Count.

Namrata Batra Assures India's First-Ever Wushu Medal at World Games

🚨HISTORIC RESULT 🚨 NAMRATA BATRA INTO THE FINALS AND CONFIRMED THE MEDAL AT THE WORLD GAMES Namrata defeated Collado 🇵🇭 2-0 in the SF of the Wushu Sanda 52kg to confirm the 1st ever medal for India in Wushu After 1989 India will win multiple medals at the World Games pic.twitter.com/tFilaCWVQB — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) August 11, 2025

