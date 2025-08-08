World Games 2025 Medal Tally Updated: Italy is dominating the World Games 2025 charts with four golds, five silvers, and two bronze medals. Germany is ranked second with a total of seven medals to their name - two golds, four silver and one bronze. Switzerland is in third position with two gold medals so far. Meanwhile, fans can check the complete World Games 2025 updated medal tally here. Poland is in fifth position with one gold medal. India is yet to open their account in the 12th edition of the World Games. India at World Games 2025: Day 1 Full Schedule of Indian Athletes in Action on August 8 With Time in IST.

The 12th edition of the World Games, which is a quadrennial event for non-Olympic sports, is being played from August 6 to August 17. The World Games 2025 will be hosted in Chengdu, the People’s Republic of China. The quadrennial event has been running since 1981. The multi-sport event typically takes place a year after the Olympics. The 2025 edition of the World Games will see 253 medal events across 34 sports and 60 disciplines. Notably, powerboating and cheerleading will make their debut at the World Games. A total of 118 nations are participating in the 12th edition of the World Games.

World Games 2025 Medal Tally

Ranks Nations Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Italy 4 5 2 11 2 Germany 2 4 1 7 3 Switzerland 2 0 0 2 4 France 1 0 2 3 5 Poland 1 0 0 1 - India 0 0 0 0

(Important abbreviations: G-Gold, S-Silver, B-Bronze, T-Total)

List of Indian Medal Winners at World Games 2025

(Note: Indian Medal winners to be updated)

A 17-member Indian contingent is set to compete in the World Games 2025. India has been participating in the World Games since the inaugural edition and has won a total of five medals to date, including one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The country's only gold came in 2013, when Aditya Mehta clinched in billiards. On Which Channel World Games 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Global Multi-Sport Event Free Live Streaming Online?

This time, India will be representing in 23 medal events across five sports: archery, billiards, racquetball, roller sports or skating and wushu. THE Indian contingent includes multiple medallists from the Asian Games 2023 held in Hangzhou.

