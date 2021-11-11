New Zealand pull off a spectacular win over England in the T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal by five wickets in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 10. Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham were the stars of this win as they unleashed some big shots and took England's bowling apart in the last few overs to win this match. With this victory, they are in their maiden T20 World Cup final. Following this win, the cricket fraternity congratulated the Kiwis. Take a look at some of the wishes, below: ENG vs NZ Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham Star As New Zealand Beat England To Enter Maiden Final

Brendon McCullum Speaks:

Brilliant boys!!! What a chase! #NZvENG🇳🇿 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) November 10, 2021

The Master Blaster congratulates New Zealand:

What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game. Great knock by Mitchell who was well supported by Conway & Neesham. Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals. Kudos to 🇳🇿!👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/XYUrJzTpHK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2021

Best Game of the T20 World Cup!

Best game of the World Cup. Wow Daryll Mitchell. Jimmy Neesham the gamechanger. New Zealand simply sensational. Congratulations on reaching the finals NZ #ENGvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2021

Spectacular Finish!

Spectacular finisih by Mitchell! Got to his fifty,almost unnoticed let Nessham tee off and then finished off the chase in style! New Zealand again make an ICC tournament final, nothing but admiration for them. Hard on England, but the Kiwis were just a little better on the night. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2021

‘What a Team’

Huge congrats to New Zealand. Thoroughly deserved. ODI finalists, Test Champs and now onto their 1st T20 WC final. What a team #ENGvNZ #T20WC — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 10, 2021

‘Unreal Scenes’

‘Lords’ Has Been Overcome’

Lord's has been overcome. Daryl Mitchell! And Jimmy Neesham. This was worth being here for. What a team this @BLACKCAPS is. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

A Great Win Indeed!

‘One Heck of a Game’

One heck of a game. #NZvENG — Deep Dasgupta (@DeepDasgupta7) November 10, 2021

‘Actions Speak Louder Than Words’

Actions > Words. #NZ is a perfect example of the same. Winners of the World Test Championship. Finalists of the fifty over and T20 World Cup. These are the last three ICC events. Might end up with two ICC trophies in one year…massive respect. #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 10, 2021

Congrats, From Suresh Raina:

What a brilliant game it was, Congratulations Black caps on winning the match tonight & making your way into the Finals! #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup 🙌 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 10, 2021

