Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met star footballer Lionel Messi on December 14. Messi is currently touring India as part of his GOAT tour in which he is scheduled to travel to four cities of India. He has already attended the events in Kolkata and Hyderabad and on December 14, he visited Mumbai. The event at Kolkata led to chaos and fan unrest but in Hyderabad and Mumbai, it was a success. Messi received a signed Team India jersey from Sachin Tendulkar as a memento of the visit. Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul were also present alongside. After the visit was over, Tendulkar shared a post on social media with the caption 'Must say, today was a 10/10-day Leo Messi.' Lionel Messi Visits Mumbai For GOAT Tour 2025; Star Footballer Gifts Signed Argentina Jersey to Sunil Chhetri, Meets Sachin Tendulkar (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Reacts After Meeting Lionel Messi

Must say, today was a 10/10 day Leo Messi 😉 pic.twitter.com/L6AaYY1PdL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2025

