The first T20I of the three-match series between New Zealand and England was abandoned due to persistent rain at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday, October 18. Talking about the game, Harry Brook's England posted 153/6 in 20 overs. All-rounder Sam Curran top-scored with an unbeaten 49 from 35 deliveries, including five boundaries. It was a collective bowling effort from New Zealand, with Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, captain Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, and Michael Bracewell taking one wicket apiece. Sadly, the rain interrupted New Zealand's batting, and the match was called off. Harry Brook Completes 50 T20Is for Three Lions, England White-Ball Captain Achieves Feat During NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025.

New Zealand vs England 1st T20I 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Rain

Sadly our first IT20 in New Zealand has been abandoned after heavy rain ☔️ We play the second match of the series on Monday morning (UK). pic.twitter.com/Arc88dZW26 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 18, 2025

