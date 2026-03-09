Celebrations after India’s victory over New Zealand took a frightening turn in Maharashtra’s Thane when a car drove over burning firecrackers during late night festivities. The incident occurred in Indira Nagar, where residents had gathered on the streets to celebrate India’s win. A white Hyundai i20 allegedly passed over a cluster of lit crackers placed on the road. In a video shared by Then Street Story on Instagram, smoke can be seen surrounding the car as nearby two wheelers slow down and try to warn the driver. At one moment, flames appear beneath the vehicle, raising fears of a possible fire. It remains unclear whether the car actually caught fire or if the flames were from the crackers. Two men eventually rushed toward the vehicle, opened the passenger door and pushed it forward to avoid further danger. The clip has since gone viral, with many users criticising reckless celebrations. 'Desi Jugaad': Man Sits on Car's Bonnet to Guide Friend in Zero Visibility; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns.

Car Drives Over Burning Firecrackers During India’s Win Celebrations in Thane

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unique Thane (@unique_thane_story)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thane street story (@thane_street_story)

