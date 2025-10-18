A new-age sensation, Harry Brook completed his 50 T20Is for the England national cricket team, when the white-ball captain received his fifth cap in the format ahead of NZ vs ENG 1st T20I 2025 start. In 50 T20Is, the 26-year-old has scored 934 runs with four half-centuries, having made his debut in 2022. Unfortunately, Brook could not make his 50th T20I for the Three Lions special, as the batter got dismissed for 20 by James Neesham. Ahead of the New Zealand vs England first T20I, Brook even received a commemorative cap from teammate Bryon Carse, which England Cricket shared on social media. England Playing XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand Announced: Harry Brook Returns As Captain For NZ vs ENG 2025.

Special Occasion For Harry Brook

A 50th IT20 cap for our skipper 👏 Presented to him by his great mate 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UtvivfVjoL — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 18, 2025

